The high volume of positive Covid-19 cases in Donegal has resulted in a large number of Covid-19 vaccination appointment cancellations.

Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 is advised against receiving a vaccine or booster dose while infected.

Dr James McDaid of Scally McDaid Roarty Medical Practice which is operating a drive-through clinic for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer says they have been impacted by a vast number of cancellations for vaccines today: