Gardai in Donegal have seized a vehicle after it emerged it had not been taxed in almost 7 years.

A total of two vehicles were seized by Gardai in Ballyshannon.

Tax on the first vehicle expired 2,493 days ago while the second vehicle had not been taxed in 421 days.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were also issued to the motorists.

Gardai are advising motorists to ensure documents such as your tax, insurance and NCT are up to date and in order before taking to the roads.