The Road Safety Authority says it's extremely concerned following seven deaths on the roads of the island of Ireland over the past two days.

Three people were killed in a crash in Garvaghy in County Tyrone in the early hours of yesterday.

Also on Monday, two men died in separate incidents in the Republic, one in Mayo and one in Wicklow.

Brian Farrell from the RSA is urging people to be extra careful on the roads as we approach the New Year's festivities...