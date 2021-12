Parents can now register high risk children aged 5-11 for a Covid vaccination.

The HSE has opened the online portal to book appointments today, and high-risk children in that age cohort will be able to get their vaccine from January 3rd.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has strongly recommended that children with underlying conditions get protected.

Dr Lucy Jessop, Director of Public Health at the HSE National Immunisation Office outlines those high risk conditions: