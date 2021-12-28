Concerns about Gola Island pipe raised again after boat collision

Concerns have yet again been raised about an exposed water pipe connected to Gola Island floating on top of the water, after a boat reportedly struck the pipe yesterday.

While no one on the boat was injured after the incident, the damage caused has interrupted the water supply to Gola Island, according to local Councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig.

It's believed that up to hundreds of metres of piping are currently floating on the water, and local Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says that planning permission was granted to anchor the piping in July of this year - but as of yet, no works have been carried out.

He also says the damage caused by the incident yesterday could have been even worse....