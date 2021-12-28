9,006 new ROI Covid-19 cases today, 30.5% positivity rate this week

The Department of Health has confirmed 9,006 new cases of Covid-19 today in the Republic of Ireland

It's also confirmed that the number of people being treated in Irish hospitals for Covid-19 has increased by 22% since Sunday.

Latest figures from the HSE show that there are 521 patients with the virus in hospital - an increase of 60 on yesterday.

Alos, 92 patients are receiving ICU care for Covid, up 1 since yesterday.

New figures also show that there has been a 30.5% positivity rate on tests conducted in the last week.