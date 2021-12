Three men in their 20s have died after a car crash on the Omagh Road in County Tyrone.

It's believed the crash occurred in the Garvaghy area, on the A5 road.

The PSNI say a car and a lorry were reportedly involved in the incident, which happened shortly before 2am.

A fourth man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed currently for technical examinations, and the PSNI has asked anyone with any information or camera footage from the scene to come forward.