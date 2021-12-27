Letterkenny Vaccination Centre open for walk-ins, boosters every day this week

The Letterkenny Vaccination Centre in Ballyraine is open today for anyone aged over 40 as well as healthcare workers to receive their booster, up until half past seven this evening.

If you have not already done so, you can also get dose 1 or 2 of a Covid vaccine at the centre.

The vaccination centre in Letterkenny will also be open from 8:30am to 7:30pm every day this week, including New Year's Day, according to the HSE.

A health expert says high take-up of booster vaccines will save lives.

Officials are pushing to roll out boosters as quickly as possible after a spike in virus cases caused by the Omicron variant.

DCU professor of health systems Anthony Staines says getting a booster is crucial...