The HSE have said the NowDoc out-of-hours GP service has been receiving an increased volume of calls over the Christmas period, and are expecting more pressure on the service in the upcoming period.

They say to expect longer than usual wait times, and that urgent care calls will be prioritised first.

The public has also been reminded that NowDoc is to be used as an emergency GP service, and not as a substitute for the ambulance service in the case of a severe medical emergency.