Gardaí renew call for information regarding Burnfoot burglary

Gardaí have renewed their calls for information relating to a burglary in the Burnfoot area last week.

They say that burglars entered a residence in the Tooban area of Burnfoot between 4:30am and 4:55am on Thursday the 23rd of December.

A set of car keys were stolen, and when the burglars were disturbed by one of the residents of the property, the burglars took off in the residents' car, a grey Kia Venga.

The car was later found burned out in the Birdstown area of Burnfoot on the same day.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Tooban, Birdstown and general Burnfoot areas on Thursday the 23rd to contact Gardaí in Buncrana.

They have also appealed to anyone who was travelling in that area early in the morning of the 23rd with dashcam footage to come forward and assist in their investigations.