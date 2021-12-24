Stephen O’Donnell drives home to Crolly in style

People regularly call in to Highland Radio to pick up prizes, but when Stephen O'Donnell from Crolly called in this afternoon, it was a rather special event.

Stephen won the brand new Kia X-ceed in the Highland Radio Christmas Car Draw, with the winning ticket drawn yesterday on the Nine Til Noon Show.

Also pictured are Greg Hughes, Kevin Furey and Katie McGee

The full list of prizewinners yesterday was -

Car Winner - Stephen O’Donnell, Crolly, Co Donegal

Cash prizes

Sunny Side Up – Ann Doherty, Letterkenny - €1,000

Nine Til Noon Show – Deirdre McCarron, Letterkenny - €1,000

Around the North West – Niall Sheils – Gortahork - €1,000

Jive Time – Jack Kelly, Ramelton, €1,000

The Power Hour – Ann White, Castlefin - €1,000