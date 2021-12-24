Stephen O’Donnell drives home to Crolly in style

People regularly call in to Highland Radio to pick up prizes, but when Stephen O'Donnell from Crolly called in this afternoon, it was a rather special event.
Stephen won the brand new Kia X-ceed in the Highland Radio Christmas Car Draw, with the winning ticket drawn yesterday on the Nine Til Noon Show.
Also pictured are Greg Hughes, Kevin Furey and Katie McGee
The full list of prizewinners yesterday was -
Car Winner - Stephen O’Donnell, Crolly, Co Donegal
Cash prizes
Sunny Side Up – Ann Doherty, Letterkenny - €1,000
Nine Til Noon Show – Deirdre McCarron, Letterkenny - €1,000
Around the North West – Niall Sheils – Gortahork - €1,000
Jive Time – Jack Kelly, Ramelton, €1,000
The Power Hour – Ann White, Castlefin - €1,000