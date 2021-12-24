Sliding scale element of Mica redress scheme effectively scrapped

The PRO of the Mica Action Group doesn't anticipate the controversial sliding scale element of the enhanced Mica redress scheme will ever be implemented.

Clarity has been received from the Housing Minister which states that the SCSI will work independently in setting a rate for all options of remediation including demolition.

Members of the Defective Blocks Working Group will have the opportunity to compare the rate set by the SCSI with costs being proposed by Minister Darragh O'Brien.

Michael Doherty says the letter received from the Minister represents a huge step in the redress campaign: