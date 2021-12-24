Post Mortem on bodies of Letterkenny Father and Son

Post mortem examinations have been carried out on the bodies of two men found in Donegal yesterday afternoon.

The remains of an 88 year old Daniel Duffy were found at a house in Windyhall in Letterkenny.

His 50 year old son Damien was then found dead in a car in a shed on the property.

Gardai say their next move will depend on the results of the post mortems, and in the interim, they're urging anyone who can help in their investigation to come forward.

Letterkenny and Milford MD Mayor Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh knew the father and son.......