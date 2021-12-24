Online booking for COVID booster opens for Letterkenny

The Letterkenny Vaccination Centre is now offering online booking for booster vaccine appointments.

Anyone eligible for a booster can go to hse.ie to make an appointment.

The online booking is currently available for Letterkenny for appointments on Tuesday December 28th between 10:30am and 7:30pm.

To be eligible to book your booster vaccine you must be aged 40 or over and have reached the interval of at least 90 days since your second dose vaccine or single dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

Meanwhile, people in their 30s will be eligible for a booster vaccine from Wednesday.

16-29 year olds who received the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be able to get their dose.

All remaining age groups will be eligible for a booster vaccine from January 10th.

You can book an appointment at the Letterkenny Vaccination Centre via the following link:

https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/booster-booking/