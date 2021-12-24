Malin Head tourism project must be expedited – McDermott

Donegal County Council is being urged to appoint an official to progress the planned tourism development at Malin Head.

Preliminary work has been done on the provision of toilets and car parking, but the substantial project which was approved in 2019 has not progressed, despite promises of movement in April of last year.

Inishowen Cllr Martin McDermott has been pressing for the development for the past number of years, and says the delays are unacceptable.

He wants officials from the council and Failte Ireland to brief members as quickly as possible on why the project is being delayed..............