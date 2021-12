Gardai are appealing for anyone with information relating to the deaths of a father and son in Letterkenny yesterday to contact them.

The deaths are being treated as murder-suicide.

The father and son, aged 88 and 50, were discovered by a local person shortly after lunchtime yesterday.

Post mortem examinations are due to be carried out.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh, says everyone in the locality is in shock: