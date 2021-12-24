Bodies of father and son removed from scene of suspected murder-suicide

Post mortems are due to be carried out today on the bodies of a father and son found at a house in Letterkenny yesterday.

The body of the father, a man in his 80s was discovered inside the house in the Windyhall area while his son's body, who was in his 50s was found in a car in an adjacent shed.

Gardaí in Letterkenny continue to investigate all the circumstances into the discovery of the bodies in what is suspected to be a murder-suicide.

Gardai have confirmed that no firearm was used in the incident.

Both bodies have been removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where post mortems are due to take place today by SallyAnne Collis, a State Pathologist.

The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene remains preserved at this time and the technical bureau continue to examine the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to the incident to contact them at Letterkenny Garda station on (074) 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.