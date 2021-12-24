Blow for Harps as Tunde joins Pats

St Patrick's Athletic have announced the signing of Tunde Owolabi.

The 26-year-old joins us from Finn Harps, where his scored 10 times last season, including a hat-trick against Pats at Finn Park.

He joins the likes Will Seymore, Shane McEleney, Sean Boyd, Mark Coyle and Dan Hawkins in leaving the Ballybofey side.

Manager Tim Clancy said: "We are very happy to welcome Tunde. He has unbelievable pace and will be a very good acquisition for the club. He scored 10 goals last season for Finn Harps and was a threat every time I watched him or managed against him.

He'll bring something different to the team, he is willing to play on the shoulder and run in behind but is also a very good finisher, he'll improve the team and the squad and we are looking forward to working with him."

Tunde has been explaining how it feels to be a Super Saint:

“To say that I'm absolutely delighted and happy to have signed would be an understatement. It's a massive club, St Pat's had a very good season in 2021 and we want to kick on now.

From speaking to Tim Clancy and Alan Mathews, I want to be a part of that. I can't wait to get started.

I want to continue to score goals, improve myself and help the team, I'm very happy to be a St Pat's player"