11,182 new Covid 19 cases reported today

The Department of Health has reported an additional 11,182 Covid cases today, the highly daily case number since the pandemic began.

It also says about 83 percent of reported cases are the Omicron variant.

393 patients are in hospital with the virus, of which 89 are in ICU.

Last night there were 17 Covid patients at LUH, one of them in ICU.

Infectious Diseases consultant Eoghan De Barra says the Omicron variant could be less severe, but still poses a challenge if there's a major increase in hospitalisations.......