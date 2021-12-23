Will Seymore set for Harps departure

Will Seymore is the latest of the Finn Harps squad to depart Finn Park.

Although his next club has not been confirmed the American took to social media to say he would not be returning to Ballybofey.

He joins the likes of Shane McEleney, Sean Boyd, Mark Coyle and Dan Hawkins in leaving Harps.

Seymore arrived in January of this year signing from Sligo Rovers.

Easily the best year of my career so far. I just wanted to thank from the bottom of my heart, the club, manager, staff and fans that welcomed me and supported and signed me when no one wanted me and helped me turn my career from low to high. pic.twitter.com/xUO8SsFw2t — Will Seymore (@WilliamSeesmore) December 22, 2021