Will Seymore set for Harps departure

Finn Harps goalscorer Will Seymour. Photo: Stephen Doherty

Will Seymore is the latest of the Finn Harps squad to depart Finn Park.

Although his next club has not been confirmed the American took to social media to say he would not be returning to Ballybofey.

He joins the likes of Shane McEleney, Sean Boyd, Mark Coyle and Dan Hawkins in leaving Harps.

Seymore arrived in January of this year signing from Sligo Rovers.

