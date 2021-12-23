Two people rescued during early morning RNLI operation in Rathmullan

Two people have been rescued from the water in Rathmullan during an early morning rescue operation involving the RNLI and Gardai.

Shortly before 12:45am this morning, the Lough Swilly RNLI Inshore Lifeboat was tasked by the Malin Head Coast Guard to assist two people in the water in the Rathmullan area.

The crew arrived on the scene shortly after being alerted and the casualties were successfully removed from the water.

The pair were transferred to an ambulance at Rathmullan pier while the crew returned to Ned's Point to refuel in preparation for service again.