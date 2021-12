The bodies of two men have been found at a house in Letterkenny.

Gardau are currently at the scene of the discovery, which we understand to be on the Windy Hall Road.

Gardai say the services of the State Pathologist have been requested and the scene is currently preserved. The Technical bureau have also been notified, and both bodies remain at the scene, at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle represents the area, and is Chair of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.......