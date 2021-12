Scoil Mhuire Creeslough has moved a step closer to securing additional accommodation.

The project has been given approval to proceed to construction under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

It will involve the construction of two mainstream classrooms, one WC for assisted users and one SET room.

In welcoming the news, Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh praised the school's principal John O'Doherty and the Board of Management for ensuring this project continued to progress.