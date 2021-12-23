NPHET warns over highly infectious Omicron variant

NPHET says the Omicron strain is so infectious that if someone tests positive there's a "very strong" chance they've already passed it on to everyone they live with.

The group is urging people to stay home and isolate as a group if anyone gets a positive PCR or antigen test result for the virus.

6,307 more people have tested positive for the virus in the latest official data, and 55 more deaths have been confirmed in the week up to yesterday.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says people must stay home if they have any symptoms: