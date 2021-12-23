McHugh and MacNiallais opt out of Donegal squad

Donegal manager Declan Bonner is busy getting his squad ready for the 2022 season which starts early next month but the county boss will have to plan without Eoin McHugh and Odhran MacNiallais.

Highland Radio Sport understands that McHugh and MacNiallais have decided not to return to the county fold for next year.

The squad have been together since the 8th December preparing for the year opener against Down in Ballybofey on the 7th January.

The league starts on the 30th January against Mayo with the game fixed for Markievicz Park in Sligo.