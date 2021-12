The Winners in The Highland Radio Car and Cash Giveaway were:-

Sunny Side Up – Ann Doherty, Letterkenny - €1,000

Nine Til Noon – Deirdre McCarron, Letterkenny - €1,000

Nine Til Noon – Stephen O’Donnell, Crolly - Winner of a New Kia Exceed

Around the North West – Niall Sheils, Gortahork - €1,000

Jive Time – Jack Kelly, Ramelton, €1,000

The Power Hour – Ann White, Castlefin - €1,000

All draws were made live on air on Thursday December 23rd 2021