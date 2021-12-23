Groups in Lifford and Dunkineely to receive stability funding

The final tranche of Covid Stability Funding has been announced, with two Donegal groups among 23 community and voluntary organisations to be awarded funding.

The Lifford/Clonleigh Resource Centre receives just over €18,000 for its work in family support, while Dunkineely Community Ltd receives a smaller grant for adult and continuing education, and education supports to disadvantaged communities

Minister Heather Humphries says the latest tranche of COVID Stability Funding arises from the completion of an appeals process, and is designed to support organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society.

During the pandemic, the minister added, community groups and charities across the state have never stopped working. They have adapted where necessary so they could continue to provide critical services to vulnerable people and communities.

This funding, she says, will allow them continue their work into 2022.

She also paid tribute to the volunteers who work with these and other organisations, saying in may cases, they will work harder than ever during the Christmas and New Year Period.