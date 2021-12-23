Drop in number on trolleys at LUH

While the number of people waiting on a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital has dropped today, it still remains the most overcrowded hospital in the country today, for the third day in a row.

36 people are awaiting a bed at the hospital, according to the INMO's Trolley Watch report, that's down from 53 people waiting yesterday.

4 patients are on a trolley in the Emergency Department while a further 32 are on wards elsewhere in the hospital.

163 people are waiting on beds at hospitals across the country today.