Donegal NowDoc preparing for busy Christmas period

NowDoc in Donegal is preparing for a busy Christmas period with the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The out of hours service will operate from 6pm on Christmas Eve to 8am on Wednesday, December 29th and again from 6pm on New Year's Eve to 8am on Tuesday January 4th when normal GP services resume.

The contact number for NowDoc has changed. You can now contact them on 0818 400 911.

Dr Martin Kilcoyne is Clinical Lead for NowDoc, he is urging people to be mindful of the highly transmissible properties of the Omicron strain over the festive period: