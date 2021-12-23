DCSDC issues appeal following spike in vandalism of Christmas decorations

Derry City and Strabane District Council has appealed for those responsible for a spike in incidents of vandalism to Christmas decorations across the City and District to have respect for the community.

In recent days significant damage has been caused to the trees in Erganagh and Castlederg where lights were torn down and the hoarding pulled off the tree and a flower bed also vandalised.

Meanwhile, in Guildhall Square a large bauble feature, was vandalised at the weekend and extensive damage caused to a reindeer decoration a number of days ago.

Head of Environment at Council, Conor Canning, says despite numerous appeals, Electrical and Maintenance teams are unfortunately still dealing with vandalism to the Christmas decorations across the City and District on a daily basis.

He says as well as the obvious dangers, it is costly and time consuming and represents criminal damage.