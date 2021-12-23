Crossing border to go to nightclubs is reason they are closing in North – Givan

People crossing the border to go clubbing is part of the reason the Northern Executive is closing nightclubs as a public health measure.

That's according to First Minister Paul Givan.

Venues have been ordered to shut from St Stephen's Day, and only six people will be allowed share a table in a pub or restaurant.

Stormont Ministers say they would have liked to impose more stringent public health controls, but can't afford to pay for more business supports.

Mr Givan says the main reason for the post-Christmas closure is still the inherent risk of a crowded setting: