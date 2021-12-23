Covid 19 Test Centres will operate over Christmas

Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo)

COVID-19 Testing Centre hours over Christmas across CHO1

Testing centres across CHO 1 have seen a sustained extremely high demand for COVID 19 testing at our Community testing centres in Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo. This reflects the high prevalence of the disease and other illnesses at this time.

For appointments log onto to www.hse.ie . Due to the high levels of testing, walk-in testing will not be facilitated.

The HSE would like to advise that if you are symptomatic, you should contact your GP or a GP Out of Hours service in the first instance.

All Testing Centres across CHO1 will all be operational tomorrow, Christmas Eve, with earlier closing times.

Testing centres in Sligo, Cavan, Monaghan and Letterkenny will open on Christmas Day with reduced hours.

The same centres will also be open on St Stephen’s Day, again with reduced opening hours.

On Monday December 27th Carrick-on-Shannon, Sligo, Cavan, Monaghan and Letterkenny testing centres will operate as normal.

Please note that the Cleary Centre in Donegal will remain closed from close of business Christmas Eve until 9:30 am Tuesday December 28th.

HSE CHO1 A/Head of Service, Primary Care Amanda Doyle said “The community testing service was established initially to support the delivery of 15,000 tests per day – the service has a number of additional measures which we have implemented to increase that daily testing figure for peak periods to over 30,000 tests per day. Wednesday 22nd December was our busiest day to date in community testing with almost 35,000 appointments offered in test centres nationally.”

Again, please note that all CTCs are an appointment only service and you can book online here: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/covid19/testing/get-tested/