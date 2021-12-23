Council being urged to develop parks in all areas of county

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District says Donegal County Council should be looking to develop parks in every area of the county.

In response, officials told Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher that consultants are working on the first Outdoor Recreation Strategy for Donegal, with the provision of play spaces one of the issues being considered.

Public consultations will begin in the next few months.

Cllr Gallagher says after the Glenties MD met with school principals and other community leaders in the district, she believes the council should develop a programme to build public parks in each MD that are suitable for all ages and abilities: