Car stolen during overnight burglary found on fire in Burnfoot

Gardai in Buncrana have launched an investigation into the burglary of a house in the Tooban area of Burnfoot overnight and the unauthorised taking of a car from the property.

A number of laptops and a car were stolen during the burglary at around 5am this morning.

The car left the scene in the direction of the Buncrana Road and was later found on fire in Birdstown Burnfoot.

Gardai say the scene is currently being preserved for technical examination.

They are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have video footage, including dashcam footage, to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on (074) 9320540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.