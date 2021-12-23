All seven LEAs in Donegal have Covid rates below the national average

All seven of Donegal's Local Electoral Areas now have Covid 19 incidence rates which are below the national average of 1,344 cases per 100,000 people, with Glenties the seventh lowest rate in the country.

South Inishowen was the only area to record an increase.

In the two weeks to Monday last, Letterkenny recorded a 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1175 cases per 100,000 people, with 350 confirmed cases.

South Inishowen recorded 238 cases, and an incidence rate of 1064, while North Inishowen had 167 confirmed cases, and an incidence rate of 984.

Lifford Stranorlar had an incidence rate of 937 with 243, while the Donegal Local Electoral Area recorded 220 cases, and a rate of 830.

Milford's 110 cases saw it return an incidence rate of 799, while once again, Glenties has one of the 10 lowest incidence rates in the country with 110 cases, and a rate of 677.

The incidence rate for the county as a whole over the two weeks was 929 cases per 100,000 people.