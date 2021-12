Donegal's All Ireland winning manager Jim McGuinness will not be part of the Waterford Hurlers backroom team for next year.

Reports on Tuesday suggested Jim was being lined up to assist Liam Cahill as a performance coach.

This afternoon, the Waterford News and Star is reporting the Glenties native will not be part of the Déise county set in 2022.

The County Board confirmed Jim did recently meet up with Cahill and his players but that it was a one-off meeting.