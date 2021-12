The LYIT will go into the Freshers Championship in the new year as league champions.

The Letterkenny College won the Higher Education Division 2 title on Tuesday beating TUD by a point 1-15 to 4-5 in Cavan.

Carlos O'Reilly starred with ten points as he kicked the winning score to give LYIT a first ever freshers crown.

Manager Luke Barrett said it was just reward for the group: