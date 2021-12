GPs across Donegal holding vaccination clinics

GP clinics across Donegal are vaccinating against Covid-19 over Christmas.

GPs in the county are encouraging people to get vaccinated or boosted.

Anyone eligible for a booster or vaccine can avail of the service at their local GP surgery as well as the vaccination clinic at Letterkenny Business Park, Ballyraine.

You will need your PPS number upon attending for a jab at GP clinics.

If your surgery is not mentioned, you can contact them directly or check their website or Facebook page.

Wednesday 22nd -

Moville: Glencrow Hall, 2pm-6pm. Walk-in clinic.

Lifford: Old Bakery, Coneyburrow road, 2pm-6pm. Walk-in clinic or book via Facebook.

Thursday 23rd December -

Inishowen Medical, Clonmany Community Centre, 9.30am-2pm. Walk-in clinic.

Carndonagh Health Centre (physio department), from 2pm. Walk-in clinic.

Moville: Day Centre, Moville Health Centre, 9.30am-4.30pm. Walk-in clinic.

Carrigart Health Centre, 9.30am-3pm. Walk-in clinic.

Dunkineely surgery, from 9.40am. Contact surgery or via Facebook.

Mountcharles Health Centre. Book appointment via practice, facebook or website.

Killybegs Health Centre, St. Catherines road, all day.

Glenties Primary Care, 9.30am-1pm. Walk-in clinic.

Raphoe Medical Practice, St.Johnston Health Centre. 9am-12:30pm. Walk-in clinic or book via Facebook.

Falcarragh Medical Centre, all afternoon. Book via practice - 0749135490

Thursday 30th -

Bayview Bundoran, all day. Book via website.

Killybegs Health Centre, St. Catherines road, all day.

Millrow Family Practice, Donegal town. Book appointment via phone or email.

Mountcharles Health Centre. Book appointment via practice, Facebook or website.