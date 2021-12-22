Business Matters Ep 73 – Kristine Reynolds

On this week's Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell speaks to Kristine Reynolds from Reynolds & Associates in Letterkenny, who was last week elected at President of Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce.

Kristine worked in the family-owned News Yard and Timeless Gift Store in the Courtyard Shopping Centre for five years after completing her Leaving Cert, before moving to Dublin in 2007 to study biochemistry and immunology.

She later completed a masters in business management at UCD Smurfit School.

Kristine came back to Donegal to take up a position with Pramerica, moved to Galway to work with a recruitment firm, and then became a QFA and RPA before returning to Letterkenny to take over the family business in 2017. Kristine has been involved with Letterkenny Chamber for the last five years.

