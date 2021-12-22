6,307 new cases of Covid 19 confirmed this evening

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6,307 new cases of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

There's been a total of 5,890 Covid related deaths, including 55 since last Wednesday.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said this evening recent research has shown that many people have reviewed their plans for Christmas, reduced their social contacts and changed or postponed plans in order to protect themselves and their loved ones. This, he acknowledged, is a big sacrifice that many have made and will do much to protect all of us over the festive period.

He added it is important people remember that COVID-19 will still be circulating at a high level after Christmas and into the New Year, and urged people to continue to keep their social contacts low and continue to adhere to the public health advice.