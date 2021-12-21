Walk-in booster vaccination clinics continuing in Letterkenny

A number of walk-in booster vaccination clinics are taking place in Letterkenny this week for anyone aged 40 and over.

The clinics will operate right up to Christmas Eve at the vaccination clinic in Letterkenny Business Park.

Those eligible can receive a booster vaccine without an appointment today, tomorrow and Thursday between the hours of 8am and 7:30pm.

While on Christmas Eve, the centre will operate from 8am to 11am.

Before receiving a booster vaccine, you must have an interval of at least 90 days since a second dose vaccine or single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Anyone who has had COVID-19 since their previous vaccination should wait to get their booster dose at least 6 months after the positive test result.

The vaccination centre is also running scheduled appointment clinics, anyone who receives an invitation is asked to attend.

Booster vaccines are also being offered to anyone eligible at participating pharmacies.

First and second dose vaccines are available at the walk-in clinics in Letterkenny.

The vaccination centre will be closed on 25 and 26 December and re-open on 27 December.