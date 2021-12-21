Tough but a great week for Mona McSharry

Mona McSharry signed off Ireland’s FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships on Tuesday with the team’s 18th Irish Senior Record of the meet in the 200m Breaststroke Final.

Before this week Mona McSharry’s lifetime best in this event in short course format was 2:25.08, with teammate Niamh Coyne holding the Irish Senior Record at 2:22.70.

McSharry broke that on Tuesday morning, posting 2:21.59, and again in the Final setting a new standard at 2:20.19.

Across her four events at these Championships she reached three Finals and set eight new Irish Senior Records.