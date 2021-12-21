RSA and Gardai issue road safety reminder on shortest day of the year

The Road Safety Authority along with An Garda Síochana have issued a road safety reminder today, which is the shortest day of the year.

The 21st of December is the annual Winter Solstice, with the lowest amount of daylight of any day in the year, and the message for all road users today is simple: be safe, and be seen.

All road users are being reminded of the basics today, the shortest day of the year.

The RSA say that between 2016 and 2020, 64 percent of fatal pedestrian collisions happened in hours of darkness.

With daylight at a minimum, drivers are being reminded to use their dipped headlights at all times today, and are also being asked to ensure that all lights and indicators on their cars are in good working order and clean.

Pedestrians, especially those in rural areas where there is no street lighting, are being urged to wear bright clothing and reflective materials if walking in the darkness.

And for cyclists, if cycling in dark conditions the RSA say you must have both a white front light and red rear light on your bike - and it's also highly advised to wear a high-vis armband or jacket.