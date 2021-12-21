Processing of Stage 1 Mica Redress Scheme applications stalled

It's emerged that Stage 1 applications made to the Mica redress scheme are currently not being processed by Donegal County Council.

The local authority has confirmed a holding letter has been issued to homeowners advising that their application cannot be further progressed due to an outstanding clarification needed from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

As a result 90% of costs already incurred by homeowners through the preparation of an engineers report will not be paid out until the clarification relating to proposed remedial works is received from the Department.

Vice Chair of Donegal County Council's Mica Redress Committee, Councillor Albert Doherty is calling on the Government to urgently step in and put an end to the impasse: