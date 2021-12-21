O’Reilly kicks LYIT to Freshers title

LYIT won the Higher Education GAA Division 2 Freshers Football title on Tuesday night in Cavan with a one point win over TU Dublin at Breffni Park.

St Michael's Carlos O'Reilly captained and starred for his side kicking ten points.

TU would come from seven points down to lead but O'Reilly would hit the final two scores of the game to give LYIT the 1-15 (18) to 4-5 (17) victory.

🏆 Comhghairdeas to Letterkenny IT who have won the @ElectricIreland Freshers Football Div. 2 final by one point!!! A great score to win it!@LYIT - 1-15@TUDublinCCGAA - 4-05 #️⃣ #GAA #FirstClassRivals pic.twitter.com/7QQnz3lhoX — GAA Higher Education (@HigherEdGAA) December 21, 2021

The goal was scored by Aodh Rua's Cian Rooney with the other scores coming from Jack Alcorn, Conor McGinty, Conor Dennehy and Bannon Corrigan.

It's a first ever Fresher title for the Letterkenny College.