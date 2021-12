Mona McSharry set Ireland’s 18th national record at the World Shortcourse Swimming Championship on Tuesday.

The Sligo swimmer shaved nearly a second and a half off her hours-old best in the final of the women’s 200-metre breaststroke.

McSharry had to settle for 7th, having been in the bronze medal position with 50-metres to go.

During the course of the championships the former Ballyshannon Marlins swimmer broke set new national records on eight occasions.