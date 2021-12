Gardai are on the lookout for two youths believed to have been involved in the theft from a car parked at a shop in the Mountain Top area of Letterkenny.

At around 10:30pm on Tuesday night, December 14th, a bank card and driving licence was stolen from the unlocked car.

It emerged that the bank card was subsequently used at another business premises in the town later in the night.

Garda Sean Sweeney is appealing to anyone with information to come forward: