GAA confirm fixtures for next year

The GAA has today confirmed the fixtures for next season's competitions.

Declan Bonner's first outing will be against Mayo on Sunday 30th January and with McHale Park not available that game will be at Markievicz Park in Sligo at 1.45pm.

Donegal's first home game against Kildare on the 6th February throws in at in Ballybofey at 2.30pm.

Donegal have four home games next season with McCumhaill Park to host three and the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny to host their final game at the end of March.

The Tyrone game on Saturday 26th February under floodlights at 7.30pm and Monaghan on Sunday 13th March at 1.45pm will all be played at the Ballybofey venue.

The fourth home and final divisional game against Armagh on 26th March will be in Letterkenny at 1.45pm.

That’s just several weeks before the two sides clash again in the championship in Ballybofey.

Donegal’s away game to Kerry is in Killarney on Sunday 20th February at 1.45pm and the trip to Croke Park to face Dublin on Sunday 20th March will have a 3.45pm throw in.

Sun 30th Jan Mayo v Donegal @ Markievicz Park, Sligo 1.45pm

Sun 6th Feb Donegal v Kildare MacCumhaill Park Ballybofey 2.30pm

Sun 20th Feb Kerry v Donegal Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney 1.45pm

Sat 26th Feb Donegal v Tyrone MacCumahill Park Ballybofey 7.30pm

Sun 13th Mar Donegal v Monaghan MacCumhaill Park Ballybofey 1.45pm

Sun 20th Mar Dublin v Donegal Croke Park Dublin 3.45pm

Sun 26th Mar Donegal v Armagh O’Donnell Park Letterkenny 1.45pm

2021 football winners Tyrone start their Division One campaign at home in Healy Park to Monaghan at 3.45pm while Derry begin their Division 2 stint on Saturday 29th January against Down at Owenbeg at 5pm.

In the GAA Master Fixture List for the 2022 split-season, the All-Ireland finals will be played on successive Sundays on 17 for the hurling and 24 July for the football.