EU Commissioner says Lord Frost’s resignation came at a ‘pivotal moment’

The departure of Lord David Frost as the UK’s Chief Brexit negotiator has come at a “pivotal moment” and there was a lot of surprise that he had resigned from his position.

That’s according to Ireland’s EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness.

However she says it’s positive that a replacement for Lord Frost was announced so quickly in the form of British foreign secretary Liz Truss.

Commissioner McGuinness says there’s still “quite a bit of work to be done” to resolve the outstanding issues on the Protocol: