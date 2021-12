Gardaí say one person has been hospitalised following a road traffic accident in Burnfoot today.

Gardaí that they attended the scene of a two-car road traffic collision earlier this afternoon in Burnfoot, at approximately 3:30pm.

Material damage was caused, and emergency services took one of the drivers involved in the collision to hospital for further treatment of the injuries sustained in the crash.

Gardaí say their investigations into the crash are currently ongoing.